Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFRY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 325,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,998. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

