Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY remained flat at $$5.60 on Tuesday. 32,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,790. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

