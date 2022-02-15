Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.28-$3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.280-$3.400 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

