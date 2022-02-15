Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Target Price at $23.83

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,481 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 91,501.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 916,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 915,932 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after acquiring an additional 77,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,528. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

