Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Target Price at $23.83

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of WBT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,528. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welbilt (WBT)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.