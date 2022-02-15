Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post $24.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.34 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $104.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $111.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $131.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Codexis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 550,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,104. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

