Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 348,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,692. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.