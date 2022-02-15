Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.74

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 106288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

