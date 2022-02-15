-$0.23 EPS Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
CGC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 6,187,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $43.41.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.