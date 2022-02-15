-$0.23 EPS Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

CGC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 6,187,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $43.41.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

