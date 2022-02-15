Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Post $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 283,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.08. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

