The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 655,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.71.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.