Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

