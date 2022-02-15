Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.
Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.