Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded down $23.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.70. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

