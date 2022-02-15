Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDP traded down $35.36 on Tuesday, hitting $138.87. 2,261,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,055. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $3,179,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock valued at $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Medpace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

