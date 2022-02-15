ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 74,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.44. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

