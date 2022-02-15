Brokerages Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is ($0.70). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,924,000 after purchasing an additional 208,373 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

