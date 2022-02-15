Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 982,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 762,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MKFG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. 1,057,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,366. Markforged has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,671,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $17,592,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

