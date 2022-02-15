Zacks: Analysts Expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. W. R. Berkley posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. 636,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,673,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

