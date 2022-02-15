Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 62,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $555.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69.
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
