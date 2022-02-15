Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. 62,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $555.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 247,895 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 280,565 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

