Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research firms have commented on FSR. Cowen upped their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fisker by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fisker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,313,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Fisker by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,923 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,048,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,848,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Fisker has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

