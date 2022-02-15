Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.68-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $710-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.08 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 1,505,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,468. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

