Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.69. 876,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $90.52 and a 1 year high of $127.25.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,017,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.