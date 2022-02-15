Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 696,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,119. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.27 and a 52 week high of C$13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

