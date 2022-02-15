Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 1,033,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.61. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.