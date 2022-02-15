Zacks: Analysts Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Inseego posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.
In other news, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INSG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 1,033,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.61. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.
