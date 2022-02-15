Short Interest in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Expands By 79.6%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the January 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. 487,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

