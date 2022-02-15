Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DYNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT remained flat at $$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,006. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynatronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

