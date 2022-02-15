FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:FINV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.47. 609,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221,654 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 208,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 382,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

