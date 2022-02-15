Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives $31.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,620,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,099 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. 814,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,108. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

