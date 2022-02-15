AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.12)-($1.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.99). The company issued revenue guidance of $315-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.50 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 615,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,725. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.