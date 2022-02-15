Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Rises By 54.7%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 665,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $775.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88.
In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
