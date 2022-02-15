Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Rises By 54.7%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 665,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $775.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

