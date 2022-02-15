Short Interest in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Drops By 52.9%

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 10,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,848. Golden Path Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

