Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Data Knights Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKDCA. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $9,396,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 173,704 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,174,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

