Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sells $63,706.50 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sean Rahilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50.
Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 326,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
