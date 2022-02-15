InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron Purchases 10,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

InfuSystem stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 130,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

INFU has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after buying an additional 423,802 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 322,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165,847 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.