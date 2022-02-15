$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock worth $1,563,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 216,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

