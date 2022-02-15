Mina (MINA) Price Tops $2.72

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00006167 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $86.89 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.97 or 0.07133789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,105.16 or 1.00140118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 378,652,502 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

