bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $316,019.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.97 or 0.07133789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,105.16 or 1.00140118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002924 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

