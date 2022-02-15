OKB (OKB) Price Tops $21.46

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. OKB has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $48.22 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $21.46 or 0.00048731 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105856 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

