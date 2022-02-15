Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $125,310.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $13,847.94 and approximately $125,310.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00294619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002507 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

