Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post sales of $280.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.45 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 1,297,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,277. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,781,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,453,000 after acquiring an additional 307,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

