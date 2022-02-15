Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00015317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $45.76 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00244472 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

