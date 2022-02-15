Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Masimo updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.340-$4.340 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.34 EPS.

MASI traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,839. Masimo has a 52 week low of $198.24 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average is $270.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,813 shares of company stock worth $13,571,004. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,815,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Masimo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.67.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

