ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.72 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 598,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.06. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

