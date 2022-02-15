Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 315,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 101,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,277. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $742.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.