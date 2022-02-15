Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declines By 50.4%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,247. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 37.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $135,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

