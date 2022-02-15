Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CELP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

