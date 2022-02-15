Jobchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,414.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $56,414.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105856 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

