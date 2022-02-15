Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report sales of $538.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $575.50 million and the lowest is $501.70 million. Clarivate reported sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 6,158,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $16,792,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.