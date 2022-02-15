Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $522,510.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,172.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 1,216,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18. OLO has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.