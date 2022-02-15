Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.12 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 125,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,519. The company has a market cap of $964.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.