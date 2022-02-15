Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.35). Humanigen reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of ($4.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($3.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Humanigen stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 518.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 113,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.